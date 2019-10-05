Fire broke out at a coffee shop in Jurong East on Saturday morning. This incident caused injuries to one man, who was taken to hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF officials were alerted to this fire accident case that took place at Blk 346 Jurong East St 31 at around 8.05 am on Saturday.

As per Channel NewsAsia, SCDF said that the contents in a coffee shop kitchen had caught fire.

The firefighters used three water jets to put out the blaze at the coffee shop.

One person was taken to hospital, while another three individuals were evacuated from a residential unit, located on the second floor, above the coffee shop.

A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms that showed a huge amount of smoke coming out of the affected coffee shop.

However, SCDF is currently investigating this case.