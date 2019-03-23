The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted a four day long island-wide operation from March 18 to 22 and arrested 88 people for their alleged involvement in drug-related offences.

The CNB said in a news release that throughout the operation the officials seized almost 428g of 'Ice', 230g of heroin, 138g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 61g of cannabis, 29g of ketamine, 180 Erimin-5 tablets and 107 'Ecstasy' tablets.

They also found 60ml of methadone and four bottles of liquid, which is suspected to contain GHB (Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate).

During the operation, the CNB officers recovered the drugs worth about S$74,000.

The Singapore Police Force supported CNB's operation was conducted in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Chai Chee, Eunos, Sembawang, Tampines and Yishun to track down the drug offenders from their den.

In the release, CNB added that the on Thursday, March 21 a 22-year-old alleged drug trafficker and two suspected drug abusers aged 31 and 33 were nabbed from a unit at a private apartment in the vicinity of Jalan Loyang Besar.

After conducting the search operation within the unit, officers found a total of about 267g of 'Ice', 25g of ketamine, 48g of cannabis, 10g of NPS, 180 Erimin-5 tablets, 96 'Ecstasy' tablets and four bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

Even though the authority did not reveal the name of the offenders, these male suspects were identified as Singaporean citizens.

The CNB said that further investigation is going on.

It should be noted that as per Section 5 of the Misuse of Drug Act (MDA), depending on the class and the quantity of the drugs trafficked, the penalty ranges from imprisonment and strokes of the cane to the mandatory death penalty. As an example, if a person is convicted of trafficking controlled drugs containing more than 250 g of ice, he or she will face a mandatory death penalty.

Under section 8 (a) is also a punishable offence to possess controlled drugs and if the person is convicted, then he or she has to face a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of $20,000 or both.

Singapore government recently stated that introducing others to drug traffickers or teaching a person to consume drugs will be considered as an offence as per the amendments to the MDA that was passed on January 15.