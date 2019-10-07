A Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer is facing seven years in prison for allegedly trying to extort a drugs confession from a man and assaulting him multiple times. The official, Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan, is charged with three counts of voluntarily causing hurt.

The related incident happened at the Woodlands Checkpoint CNB Block B office on Jan 2, 2017. the Straits Times reported. The officer kicked, slapped and punched man, identified as Sivabalan Kanniappan, local media reports said. Te motive of the attack was to extort a confession from the victim that he carried two bundles of drugs in his raincoat bag.

Officer suspended

The officer also allegedly forced the man to accept that he had kept heroin in one of the bundles.

"(CNB) does not condone any misconduct by our officers, and takes a serious view of all complaints against our officers," the bureau said, adding that Vengedesh has been suspended.

The accused will face trial in November.