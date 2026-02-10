Singapore CNB Flags Rise in Young, Female Drug Abusers in 2025; Youngest Aged 12

More young and first-time drug abusers were arrested in Singapore in 2025, with the youngest offender being just 12 years old, according to figures released by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday, February 10.

CNB said it arrested 1,165 new drug abusers last year, half of whom were below the age of 30. This marked a 17% increase from 2024. The number of new abusers under the age of 20 also rose by 22%, pointing to growing concerns about youth drug abuse.

Another troubling trend was the increase in female drug offenders. CNB noted that one in four new drug abusers arrested in 2025 was female. Overall, women made up 19% of all drug abusers arrested last year, up from 15% in 2024.

CNB director Sebastian Tan said the bureau is operating in an increasingly challenging environment as the global drug situation continues to deteriorate. He highlighted rising drug production and trafficking worldwide, particularly involving methamphetamine and ketamine, as well as growing advocacy for more liberal drug policies that downplay the harm caused by drugs.

"Transnational syndicates are also exploiting digital technology platforms and payment systems to traffic drugs and launder illicit proceeds across borders," Tan added.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, remained the most frequently abused drug in Singapore in 2025, followed by heroin and cannabis.

CNB said 72% of new drug abusers arrested last year had abused methamphetamine. Cannabis abuse among new offenders also rose, with seven in 10 cannabis abusers arrested in 2025 being first-time offenders, compared with six in 10 the year before. Tan noted that six in 10 new cannabis abusers were below the age of 30.

The local trends mirror a worsening global situation. The World Drug Report 2025 found that drug abuse reached an all-time high, with an estimated 316 million people worldwide — about 6% of the population aged 15 to 64 — having used drugs in the past year.

In East and South-east Asia, a record 236 tonnes of methamphetamine was seized in 2024, a 24% increase from the previous year.

Despite these developments, CNB said Singapore's overall drug situation remains stable. The total number of drug abusers arrested rose slightly by 1%, from 3,175 cases in 2024 to 3,208 cases in 2025.

In 2025, CNB dismantled 25 drug syndicates, including groups that used social media to expand their reach and those operating from overseas to traffic drugs into Singapore. These operations led to drug seizures with an estimated street value exceeding S$21 million.

Seizure figures showed mixed trends. Methamphetamine seizures fell slightly from 39.53kg in 2024 to 38.85kg in 2025, while cannabis seizures declined by 18% to 82.81kg. However, heroin seizures rose sharply by 29.4%, from 69.61kg to 90.1kg over the same period.

CNB said it has stepped up preventive drug education efforts, working closely with government agencies, community organisations and DrugFreeSG advocates to address youth drug abuse. The bureau aims to reach different segments of society to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and reinforce a drug-free lifestyle.

The National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA), one of CNB's partners, said it takes a comprehensive approach to prevention through education, outreach and partnerships. NCADA chairman Tan Chong Huat said young people and families remain central to its efforts.

He noted that findings from NCADA's 2025 National Drug Perception Survey showed that almost two in five young people have not received guidance from their parents or guardians about drug abuse. Tan also said that this underscores the need for earlier and more open conversations at home.

NCADA plans to strengthen support for parents through new resources and workshops, while creating more platforms to share research insights and encourage community-driven action. "When parents, youths, schools and stakeholders all play their part, prevention becomes stronger," he said.