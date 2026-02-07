Singapore: CNB Arrests 99 in Islandwide Operation, Seizes Over S$38,000 in Drugs

More than S$38,000 worth of drugs were seized and 99 suspected drug offenders were arrested during an islandwide anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from February 2 to 6.

In a statement, CNB said the operation led to the seizure of a wide range of controlled substances, including about 210g of cannabis, 146g of heroin, 80g of Ice, 7g of ketamine, 100 Tapentadol tablets and 11 Ecstasy tablets.

Officers also recovered a small amount of new psychoactive substances, a lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp, a bottle of methadone, as well as numerous vape-related products, including 75 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate. Cash amounting to S$7,075.35 was also seized.

The enforcement action covered multiple locations across the island, including Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Marsiling and Sembawang.

On February 3, CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman after raiding a residential unit in Tengah for suspected drug-related offences.

The Singaporean duo allegedly refused to comply with lawful orders to grant officers access, prompting a forced entry into the unit and the rooms they were occupying. A small quantity of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized during the raid.

In a follow-up operation on February 4, CNB raided a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang and arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences. Searches of his bedroom uncovered about 123g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

Further operations were carried out on February 5 in Marsiling, where CNB officers arrested a 63-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug abuse and a 65-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences at their respective homes along Marsiling Lane. A search of the latter's flat yielded a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

On the same day, concurrent follow-up operations were conducted in Marsiling Road. A 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at one unit for suspected drug abuse.

At another unit, two Singaporean men aged 60 and 69 were arrested for suspected drug trafficking and suspected drug abuse respectively. About 15g of heroin, 12g of Ice, drug paraphernalia and S$6,626.60 in cash were seized from the unit.

CNB said investigations into the drug-related activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.