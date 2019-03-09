Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an island-wide operation from February to March 8 and arrested a total of 136 alleged drug offenders.

As per the news released, published on CNB website, during this 11-day track down operation, which was supported by Singapore Police Force (SPF), officers covered several areas, including Balestier, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Serangoon, Tampines and Woodlands.

During the operation, CNB team recovered almost 3.8 kg of heroin, 96 g of 'Ice', 88 g of cannabis, 83 g of a new psychoactive substance (NPS), a gramme of cocaine, 56 'Ecstasy' tablets, five packets of LSDs and two Erimin-5 tablets.

In one of the cases, officials arrested two Singapore residents on February 27. They nabbed the alleged offenders, a 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, from the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 62 and a total of S$16,840 in cash was seized from the man.

The officers also raided the rented unit of the 61-year-old man in the same area, where they found about 3.75 kg of heroin, 89 g of 'Ice', 54 'Ecstasy' tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and 36 bottles of methadone. CNB officers also arrested a 45-year-old Singaporean woman, who was found in the same unit.

After conducting a further search in the unit the officers found drug paraphernalia such as improvised drug-smoking utensils, digital weighing scales and empty plastic sachets.

As per the authority, the investigation on the alleged drug offenders is going on. They also added that 3.75kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 1,786 abusers for at least a week.

Singapore is known for its strict punishment when it comes to drug trafficking. As an example, it is a punishable offence under section 8 (a) of the Misuse of Drug Act to possess controlled drugs and if the person is convicted, then he or she has to face a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of $20,000 or both.

As per section 8 (b) of Misuse of Drug Act, the penalty for consuming either controlled or specified drugs is a maximum of 10 years of jail term or a fine of $20,000 or both.

Recently Singapore government stated that introducing others to drug traffickers or teaching a person to consume drugs will be considered as an offence as per the amendments to the Misuse of Drug Act that was passed on January 15.