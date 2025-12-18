Singapore to Charge 31-Year-Old Motorist in First-Ever Etomidate-Related Driving Case

A 31-year-old man will be charged on Thursday, December 18, for allegedly driving under the influence of etomidate, marking the first such prosecution in Singapore involving the drug.

The police said on Wednesday, December 17, that the man is also expected to face a charge of dangerous driving following an accident along Bras Basah Road on July 14.

The authorities noted that this is the first time a motorist here has been charged with a traffic offence linked to the abuse of etomidate.

According to investigations, the man had allegedly driven against the flow of traffic in Supreme Court Lane for nearly an hour between about 5.40 pm and 6.30 pm.

Amid heavy traffic conditions, he is said to have proceeded straight through a traffic junction using a right-turn-only lane, cutting into the path of another vehicle without slowing down.

The manoeuvre led to a collision on Bras Basah Road, in the direction of Raffles Boulevard near Bencoolen Street.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, drooping eyelids and delayed responses. The man was reportedly unable to give a clear account of how the accident happened, although he tested negative in a breath analyser test.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes. The man was arrested, and subsequent blood tests conducted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) detected the presence of etomidate.

Etomidate and its analogues were classified as Class C controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act from September 1.

Those convicted of driving under the influence of a drug can face a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. For dangerous driving, offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to a year, or receive both penalties. In both cases, the court may also disqualify offenders from driving all classes of vehicles.

In a statement, the police warned that driving under the influence of drugs is highly dangerous and irresponsible. They said the man's judgment had been impaired and noted that it was fortunate no one was injured in the incident.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) added that firm action would be taken against motorists who drive while under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol.