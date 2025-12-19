Singapore Car Crashes into Geylang Shophouse After Driver Allegedly Loses Control

A car crashed into a shophouse along Geylang Road on Thursday afternoon, December 18, after the driver allegedly lost control following a collision with another vehicle.

The images circulating on SG Road Vigilante showed a silver Honda lodged head-on into a home furnishings store, with its front end badly damaged. The impact appeared to have caused visible damage to the storefront.

According to a report by 8world, the incident occurred after two vehicles collided along the road. Following the collision, one of the cars reportedly lost control and veered into the shophouse. It is believed that a grey vehicle was involved in the sequence of events leading to the crash.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Geylang Road at about 12.05 pm. SCDF added that its assistance was not required at the scene.

The police investigations are still ongoing. The authorities said that a 39-year-old male driver is assisting with the inquiries.