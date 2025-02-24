Singapore Car Bursts into Flames Along CTE Causing Heavy Traffic Till Braddell Road, Drives Escapes Unharmed

A car burst into flames along the CTE on Sunday evening, February 23 leading to heavy congestion. However, the driver was able to escape unharmed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire, which happened on the lane leading to the Seletar Expressway after the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit, was reported to them at approximately 7.40 pm.

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) traffic news X account, the accident-related congestion continued till Braddell Road.

A video of the incident, which was shared on Facebook, showed flames leaping from the car's bonnet. The SCDF officers used a water jet to put out the flames.

Though there were no reported injuries, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

This comes days after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) issued a warning to all the drivers in Singapore on Tuesday, February 18. The authority posted on Facebook that drivers should keep a fire extinguisher in their cars.

It issued the advice after making its attempts to extinguish a car fire along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Monday, February 17, public.

An annual statistics report released on February 13 by the SCDF revealed that there were 220 vehicle fires in 2024, up from 215 in 2023. Only one of the vehicle fires in 2024 involved an electric vehicle, and the SCDF stated that ignition sources, such as overheating and electrical faults in the engine compartment, were the main causes of the fires.

If the fire is threatening to engulf the vehicle, it is also not advised that people fight it; instead, they should stay at least 15 meters away from the scene and call 995 for assistance.