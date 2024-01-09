Singapore Bus Rams Into Motorcyclist Sending Him Crashing Into Car In Front In Clementi, 72-Year-Old Driver Assisting Police

A 46-year-old motorcyclist met with a severe accident on Monday, January 8, in Clementi after a bus rammed into him while changing lanes. A 27-second video of the accident, which was shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, showed the private bus hitting the motorcyclist from the back.

The biker can be seen flailing forward and crashing into the car in front of him. The visor on his helmet is flung off by the impact. The video also showed the paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) preparing to move him onto a stretcher.

The motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to National University Hospital, and investigations are ongoing. According to reports, the 72-year-old bus driver is assisting the police with investigations after the accident.

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a bus and a motorcycle at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West at about 7.15 am.

This latest fatal accident comes amid a recent string of accidents involving senior drivers. On Friday, January 5, a 73-year-old woman was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after she crashed into a road divider in Serangoon, while the next day, a 67-year-old taxi driver was arrested for careless driving causing death after a 75-year-old woman was killed in an accident at Robertson Quay.