Singapore-Bound Ferry from Batam Collides with Tanker; MPA Says No Injuries Reported

Two ships, including a ferry that was transporting 165 people from Batam to Singapore, collided in the waters of the city-state on Monday, November 10.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced on Tuesday, November 11, that all seven crew members and passengers on the ferry disembarked safely at HarbourFront Centre with no reported injuries.

At approximately 5 pm on Monday, the passenger ferry Horizon 9, registered in Singapore, collided with the tanker La Digue, registered in the Marshall Islands, off the Southern Islands while it was headed to HarbourFront Centre, according to MPA.

The ferry was escorted and guided back to HarbourFront Centre by one of its patrol boats.

While returning to the ferry terminal at HarbourFront Centre, the vessel maintained full functionality despite some damage to its bow above the waterline, according to MPA. No damage was reported by the tanker.

According to MPA, there have been no reports of pollution from the incident. "There was also no impact to navigational traffic or port operations," it added, as quoted by The Straits Times.

MPA is investigating the incident.

A passenger on the ferry, Junaidi, told The Straits Times that the ferry had abruptly swerved to the left before the collision.

The ferry's engine was then switched off, he said. The 43-year-old went on to say that he saw the ferry approaching the tanker's side.

He claimed that there was a loud bang during the collision. "There was a slight commotion in the ferry as we initially thought that the damage was quite serious," Junaidi added.

But, he added, staff assured passengers that the ferry had only been slightly damaged.

According to Junaidi, the ferry was then safely escorted to the HarbourFront terminal by the authorities.

Another traveler, Tedi Afrando, a 33-year-old content creator, claimed that the ferry was tossed by waves and drifted in the direction of the tanker after the engine was switched off.

He added that passengers were praying and there was chaos on board when the collision occurred.