Singapore: Body of 34-Year-Old Woman Found on Ledge of Hougang HDB Block; Foul Play Not Suspected

The body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered on a ledge of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Hougang on Monday, January 5, prompting a police investigation.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 375 Hougang Street 31 at about 8.30 am on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was found lying motionless.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) subsequently pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to online media outlet Mothership, the woman was located on a ledge above the estate's waste collection centre.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that there are no indications of foul play. The investigations are still ongoing.