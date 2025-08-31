Singapore: Body of 11-Year-Old Missing Boy Discovered in Waters Near East Coast Park

An 11-year-old child who went missing on Friday, August 29, has been discovered dead. His body was found floating in the sea off East Coast Park on Saturday night, and he was pronounced dead at the spot.

On Sunday, August 31, the police verified that the boy's next of kin had recognized him as Muhammad Hairil Effendi.

Fendi, Hairil's father, confirmed that his son had autism but declined to comment further owing to pending funeral proceedings.

After receiving a plea for help at 9.55 pm on Saturday, police responded at East Coast Park, where the kid was discovered floating in the sea.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) pulled him onshore, and a SCDF paramedic pronounced him dead on the scene.

"Out of respect for the family, members of the public are advised not to share any videos or images of the deceased," police said, as quoted by CNA.

According to authorities, preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play, and the inquiry is still underway.

On Friday, the police issued a plea for information on the boy's whereabouts.

He was last spotted at Block 29 Marine Crescent about 11:05 am that day.

Missing posters with his parents' contact information were circulated on Facebook.