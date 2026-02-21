Singapore: BMW Car Catches Fire Along Woodlands Avenue 5, No Injuries Reported

A BMW car caught fire along Woodlands Avenue 5 on Friday, February 20, sending flames and smoke billowing from its bonnet.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 9 am. The blaze involved the engine compartment of the vehicle.

The firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet. No injuries were reported.

Photos circulating on Facebook page SGRV Front Man showed a black BMW parked along the left side of the road with its bonnet engulfed in flames. Thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the front of the car as at least five firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.