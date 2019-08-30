Son-in-law of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, 29-year-old Kho Bin Kai was charged in court with one count of remote gambling.

The husband of the Singaporean sculptor, Kim Lim had allegedly assisted in remote gambling between July 15 and July 27 this year under the instruction of a person called Ah Leong, revealed the court documents.

The accused apparently issued an online account KBT12" under a website to a man by name Chen Chun Yong, and thus abetted the crime.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that there are eight more persons who are to be charged in the case. Kho could also face additional charges for the crimes he committed.

The accused has been involved in about 12 businesses from 2014 to 2019 that include mostly F&B industry such as restaurants, coffee shops, cooked food stalls, and food manufacturing. He is also involved in an education centre and engineering business.

The case has been adjourned to October 8, while police are doing a forensic examination of several mobile phones.

Kho, who is currently out on S$25,000 bail got married to Singaporean billionaire's daughter in 2017 and they have a baby boy.

It should be noted that 66-year-old Peter Lim, whose net worth is about $2 billion, owns a Spanish football club called Valencia.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, if someone in Singapore is found guilty of gambling using remote communication, or a remote gambling service not provided by an exempt operator, he can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $5,000 or both.

Anyone in Singapore, who provides unlawful remote gambling services for others, can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.