Singapore-based Perx Technologies announced today that it has entered a partnership with telecom company StarHub. The result of this collaboration is StarHub's new Rewards digital loyalty programme, which was launched in last month as a part of StarHub's #HelloChange campaign.

Perx Technologies' data-driven Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution Perx Platform enables the telecom company to quickly build highly configurable and personalised engagements, to reduce time-to-market and to boost customer experience through interactivity.

Perx to help StarHub personalise customer engagements

As a provider of pure SaaS solutions, Perx Technologies enables companies such as StarHub to create adaptable and flexible customer campaigns driven by customer data while helping them to act on customer insights. The Saas service, Perx Platform, will help StarHub personalise its customer engagements.

Commenting on the partnership with StarHub, Anna Gong, CEO, Perx Technologies, said, "Digital transformation is in its truest form when it touches people in their daily lives, however, it is becoming increasingly harder for brands to establish these moments with consumers. Today's digitally-savvy customers consume content fluidly across multiple devices and channels, to shop, browse and transact.

As a result, they are bombarded with hundreds of static and impersonal promotions each day. To this end, we are thrilled to be StarHub's solution of choice to drive meaningful data-driven digital customer experiences."

My StarHub app gives rewards

The integrated My StarHub app provides customers with instant rewards, a simplified enrolment process, and greater engagement through gamification. Customers can unlock prizes and services as their spending increases. The company can also customise messages and recipients based on occasions such as birthdays or other special occasions.

Talking about the venture, Maneesh Varma, Vice President, Customer Lifecycle Management, StarHub, said, "The collaboration with Perx Technologies reiterates our customer-first approach. In our #HelloChange journey, we are actively rebuilding our offerings and processes to drive improvements across the business for customers. We want to be a business that truly cares about our customers' experience holistically, from sales to customer service and now rewards."