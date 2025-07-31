Singapore: Authorities Warn of Rising National Day Parade 2025 Ticket Scams; 5 Cases Reported Since July

Singapore police said that at least five cases of e-commerce frauds involving the sale of National Day Parade (NDP) tickets have been reported since July 1.

On Thursday, July 31, the police said that the victims came across listings of ticket sales on social media sites like Facebook and Telegram, with total losses of roughly S$250.

The victims were instructed to pay using PayNow after expressing interest in buying the tickets.

The victims realized that they had been duped only when they did not receive the tickets, or when scammers became uncontactable.

Instead of being sold, NDP tickets are given away for free through a Singpass voting system.

According to the NDP executive committee, it is strictly forbidden to resell the tickets, and anyone found scalping or using them fraudulently will face consequences.

The police added that the tickets acquired through unapproved means will be deemed invalid, and those in possession of them will not be allowed to enter the venue.

The Padang will host the 2025 NDP on August 9, commemorating Singapore's 60th birthday.

With 11,665 cases reported and at least S$17.5 million lost, e-commerce was the most common scam type in Singapore in 2024.

Before making a purchase, the public is urged to confirm the accuracy of sales listings and to report any suspicious activity right away.