Singapore Authorities Warn of Heavy Traffic, Crowds in Little India Over Deepavali Weekend

The Singapore police warned that during the Deepavali celebrations, visitors to Little India should anticipate sizable crowds, particularly on October 19, the eve of the Hindu holiday.

On Friday, October 17, they issued an advice warning that there would probably be a lot of traffic on Serangoon Road during this time, both human and vehicular. They suggested that drivers take other routes instead.

The Birch Road pedestrian crossing in front of Angullia Mosque will be blocked from 4 pm on October 19 until 4 am on October 20 in order to control the traffic and crowds.

The closest pedestrian crossings are those that are close to Baboo Lane and Kitchener Link.

According to the police, the pedestrian crossing at Campbell Lane may also be closed if necessary. at this scenario, the closest pedestrian crossings would be those near Sungei Road or Dunlop Street.

Auxiliary police officers will be available to assist, and signs will be posted to guide pedestrians.

The police also urged citizens to be watchful and to take care of their possessions, such as by putting wallets in back pockets and slinging bags in front.

Additionally, Little India and Geylang, which are Liquor Control Zones, prohibit public drinking from 10.30 pm on October 17 to 7 am on October 21.

Repeat offenders may be subject to a fine of up to S$3,000, a jail sentence of up to 4½ months, or both. The penalty for breaking the rules will be more severe.

Meanwhile, liquor licenses may be canceled for individuals who sell alcohol after the permitted hours.

Additionally, the police issued a warning against the unlawful importation, possession, and use of fireworks, which are categorized as explosives. They are punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Ssis$50,000 for individuals and S$100,000 for companies.

The authority also stated that individuals who abuse sparklers—for example, by putting several of them together and setting them off simultaneously—may be punished with up to a year in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Those who use sparklers to harm another person risk a fine, up to three years in jail, or both.