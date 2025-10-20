Singapore Authorities Seize Exotic Animals, Including Leopard Tortoise and Monitor Lizard, in Wildlife Trade Crackdown

The National Parks Board (NParks) conducted searches on October 9 in an effort to combat the illicit wildlife trade and seized endangered creatures, including a spiny-tailed monitor lizard and a leopard tortoise.

According to a statement released by NParks on Monday, October 20, those suspected of unlawfully trading wildlife using online platforms, including the messaging app Telegram, were the focus of the islandwide raids.

Reports stated that 16 wildlife specimens were taken during a raid on six locations.

Two lizard species were among them: an Argentine black-and-white tegu and yellow-headed day geckos.

At the moment, NParks' Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation in Lim Chu Kang is housing and caring for the animals.

According to NParks, the individuals involved have been interviewed in relation to unlawful wildlife transactions, and investigations are still underway.

"These enforcement efforts complement NParks' border surveillance operations by extending the fight against illegal wildlife trade into domestic physical and online marketplaces," the statement read.

NParks went on to say that it ensures that offenders are held accountable on all fronts through consistent surveillance and focused actions.

Six Telegram groups were found to be unlawfully selling over 35 species as pets in 2023 after investigations by The Straits Times.

There were 16,000 members in the largest group.

NParks also revealed that on October 17, it received the Asia Environmental Enforcement Recognition of Excellence in conjunction with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Commercial Affairs Department.

In a case involving Singapore's largest-ever seizure of rhinoceros horns, valued at over $1.2 million, the award, which was organized by the UN Environment Programme, honors the cross-agency cooperation between NParks, SPF, AGC, and the South African Police Service's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

In October 2022, NParks and airport security, assisted by canines from NParks' K9 Unit, seized 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns weighing more than 34 kg at Changi Airport.

The horns were found in the luggage of Gumede Sthembiso Joel, a South African who was traveling via Singapore from South Africa to Laos. NParks confiscated the rhinoceros horns and detained him.

Because they are used in Chinese medicine and as ornaments, rhinoceros horns are highly valued in the marketplace.

After entering guilty pleas to two counts under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, the man was given a two-year prison sentence in January 2024.

Alvin Tan, Minister of State for trafficking and Industry and National Development, commended NParks and its partners in a statement released on October 20. He said the award acknowledges NParks' steadfast dedication to combating the illegal wildlife trafficking.

He pointed out that the offender's two-year jail term is the worst punishment Singapore has ever given in a case involving the smuggling of wildlife parts.

"This underscores the importance of our whole-of-government approach and international cooperation in combating illegal wildlife trade," Tan said.

According to NParks, this kind of commerce leads to habitat deterioration globally and jeopardizes the existence of endangered species.

Additionally, it issued a warning that smuggled animals might be carrying diseases that can affect both humans and animals, and that the public has a responsibility to protect both public health and animal welfare.

Instead of purchasing from unlicensed sources like social media or online platforms, it advised the public to adopt pets from animal welfare organizations or to only buy from pet stores that are regulated.

NParks added, "Everyone has a role to play – pet owners, businesses and the public must not contribute to the demand for illegally imported animals."