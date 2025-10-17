Singapore Authorities Recover Over S$619,000 in Outstanding Fines from 241 Foreign Drivers

Singaporean authorities retrieved over S$619,000 (US$478,000) in unpaid fines from 241 foreign drivers during a three-day operation at the land checkpoints.

The authorities said in a joint news release on Friday, October 17, that foreign motorists with outstanding fines were stopped and directed to pay their fines for vehicular and traffic offences when they entered Singapore at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the operation from October 6 to October 8.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Housing and Development Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency, and Urban Redevelopment Authority assisted the traffic police in leading the operation.

"Singapore takes a serious view of foreign motorists who have committed offences in Singapore and do not settle their fines," said the authorities.

The authorities added that they frequently target these foreign drivers with operations.

"Foreign motorists with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry into Singapore," they said.

According to the authorities, all drivers must follow Singaporean laws and operate cars that don't exceed the country's vehicle emissions limits.

They added that foreign drivers are strongly encouraged to visit the AXS website to see if they have any outstanding fines.