Singapore Airlines Wins 28th Spot in Fortune's Global List of Most Admired Companies

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has secured the top spot as an airline and is ranked 28th overall in Fortune magazine's list of the world's most admired firms.

In its 27th edition, the ranking is based on a survey that questioned 3,380 global executives, directors, and securities analysts to choose the ten firms they most respected.

Businesses were assessed according to nine criteria, such as innovation, global competitiveness, and managerial quality.

The national carrier received 29th place in 2024, compared to 31st place in 2023. It took the 32nd position in 2022 and the 34th position in 2021. SIA was the sole Singapore-based company in the top 50, coming in at number 28 on the global list for 2025.

In addition, it is the second-highest Asian corporation, trailing only 25th-place Toyota. The business has appeared on the yearly list for the 23rd time.

Additionally, SIA was ranked higher than large multinational organizations and brands like Starbucks, Accenture, Visa, and Samsung on the list, which was primarily composed of American enterprises.

For the 18th consecutive year, Apple topped this year's ranking, followed by Microsoft and Amazon.

Furthermore, SIA moved up from second place in 2024 to become the leading airline among its industry rivals. The United States' SkyWest and Japan's ANA shared fourth place, followed by Germany's Lufthansa in third place and the United States' Delta Air Lines in second.

SIA chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said, "At Singapore Airlines, we are firmly committed to setting new standards in air travel and maintaining our industry leadership position. This accolade from Fortune Magazine reflects the passion, dedication, and resilience of our people, who continuously strive to deliver a world-class travel experience.

"We would like to thank our customers and all partners for their strong support, which we never take for granted," he added.