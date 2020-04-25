Singapore Airlines (SIA) said that it has extended its wide-ranging flight cancellations until the end of June, just four days after it announced a one-month extension amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Saturday.

This means that 96 percent of its scheduled flights till June-end will be cancelled, amid travel restrictions worldwide and a drastic drop in demand for air travel, reports The Straits Times.

The first round of cuts were announced in late March. It was initially for scheduled flights till April end. In a notice on its website on Friday, the flag carrier said it will continue to adjust its services in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Cancelled flights and flight credits

Customers whose flights were cancelled by SIA or its regional SilkAir will retain the full value of the unused portion of their tickets as flight credits. They will also be awarded bonus flight credits when rebooking their flights. The extended cuts mean that SIA will fly to just 15 cities up until June end.

Globally, airlines have also been struggling to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, The Straits Times reported. The International Air Transport Association said on Friday that global airline passenger revenues could drop by $314 billion this year, a 55 per cent decline compared to last year. As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 12,075 coronavirus cases with 12 deaths.