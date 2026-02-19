Singapore: About 150 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out at Teban Gardens HDB Block

Around 150 residents were evacuated after a fire erupted at Block 34 Teban Gardens Road in Jurong on Tuesday, February 17.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the incident at about 4.20 pm on the same day. Upon arrival, firefighters found the living room of a unit on the 11th floor ablaze.

Officers forced entry into the smoke-filled flat and extinguished the flames using a water jet. SCDF said the fire was contained within the living room and no one was inside the unit at the time.

As a precautionary measure, residents in the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was likely of electrical origin and started in the living room. SCDF reminded the public to take steps to prevent electrical fires, such as avoiding overloading power sockets and ensuring wiring is properly maintained.

Member of Parliament Cassandra Lee, who represents West Coast–Jurong West GRC, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 18, that SCDF had assessed the situation and deemed surrounding units safe. She added that HDB engineers conducted structural checks and confirmed that the building remains structurally sound.

Temporary accommodation has been arranged for the affected family. Lee said that the family chose to stay with relatives on the night of the incident but is scheduled to collect the keys to a temporary flat soon. Assistance is being provided to facilitate the arrangements.

In an earlier post on Tuesday, February 17, Lee said that she noticed dark grey smoke rising from the Teban area while she was conducting house visits in Ayer Rajah.

SCDF's annual statistics released earlier in February showed that the total number of fires increased by 3%, from 1,990 cases in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025. Of these, 1,051 occurred in residential buildings. Unattended cooking and electrical faults, including defective wiring and overloaded sockets, remained the leading causes of home fires.