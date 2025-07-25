Singapore: 9-Year-Old Boy Taken to Hospital After Accident in Moulmein

A nine-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital following an accident involving a car in Moulmein on Wednesday, July 23.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force said that they were informed about the accident at the junction of Moulmein Road and Sinaran Drive, in the direction of Balestier Road, at about 2 pm.

The boy was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The police said that the 72-year-old male driver is assisting with the ongoing investigations.

A video that went viral on Facebook showed the unaccompanied boy standing on a road divider before crossing the road, although there is a pedestrian bridge to his left.

He was seen tilting his head toward oncoming traffic and momentarily slowing down as a car approaches.

The boy then accelerated, and it appeared that the car struck him, sending him flying to the ground. The driver exited the car, the boy stood up, and the car stopped.

