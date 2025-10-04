Singapore: 88-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After E-Bike Accident in Hougang

An 88-year-old female pedestrian died following a collision involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Hougang.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said in a statement on Friday, October 3, that it got a call for assistance at about 7.55 am on September 29 at Hougang Street 51.

This was toward Hougang Street 91, the police added.

The pedestrian was reportedly unconscious when the SCDF transported her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to the police. She later passed away on September 30 at the hospital, they added.

According to the police, a male PAB rider, 49, is helping with the investigation.

On October 1, the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page posted an appeal for witnesses. More than 40 shares have been acquired.