Singapore: 82-Year-Old Pedestrian Rushed to Hospital After Bus Accident in Punggol

An 82-year-old male pedestrian was injured and sent to hospital following a bus collision in Punggol on the Wednesday, afternoon, March 19.

The police told The Straits Times that that the incident happened at the intersection of Sumang Walk and Sumang Link at approximately 4 pm. A 53-year-old bus driver is helping with the inquiry.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the injured elderly pedestrian was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A video of the incident that was uploaded on the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page showed a halted green bus, route 382G run by Go-Ahead Singapore at a junction. On the ground next to the bus was a person kneeling in a motorbike helmet.

The clip also showed another person standing, wearing a red-and-yellow uniform shirt. Both can be seen kneeling over a person who is covered by two umbrellas and laying on the ground.

A Go-Ahead Singapore representative responded told The Straits Times that the bus driver involved in the collision has been removed from his duty while inquiries are being conducted.

The spokesperson said, "We have been actively trying to contact the pedestrian's family to offer our support and assistance, and we appeal for them to get in touch with us."