Singapore: 81-Year-Old Man Found on Bartley HDB Rooftop After He Went Missing for 6 Days

An 81-year-old man was found on the roof of a recently built apartment building in Bidadari after he lost communication with his family for six days.

Lau Sung Pong, 81, was reported missing on May 1 after he failed to return home.

Joyce, 55, told AsiaOne that her father Lau, who has dementia but has been counseled by physicians to continue his regular routine, took the bus two stops later than intended.

In an interview, Joyce, who asked not to be identified by her full name, said, "He's generally strong and healthy, though his kidneys are not in the best condition due to his age". She is her father's primary caregiver.

Joyce called the police after failing to find Lau for two hours while driving and walking.

The police searched the Bidadari and Woodleigh neighborhood along with a number of family members in an attempt to locate the old man. On May 2, the police also released a request for information regarding Lau's location.

Denise Phua, the Jalan Besar GRC Member of Parliament, also made a plea for assistance on Wednesday, May 7, in a Facebook post that received more than 1,400 replies.

Amy Hoi, 43, who is Lau's niece, said, "We received several tips of his possible sightings, but we still could not find him throughout the next six days."

Lau was discovered on the rooftop of Block 227A Bartley Walk on Wednesday, May 8, less than 300 meters from where he was last seen.

Given that her father used to work in water tank repair and own a metal workshop, Joyce speculated that he might have wandered there as a result of his dementia.

According to reports, the temporary occupancy permit for the build-to-order apartment is still pending.

Several water tank contractors found the frail, slightly sunburned man and immediately called for an ambulance.

Hoi said that her uncle's survival was a "miracle" because Lau had gone for several days without eating.

"He is undergoing treatment as his kidney suffered trauma from the dehydration," she told Asia One, adding, "Other than that, he is very well."

Joyce said that her father is recuperating in hospital, adding that her family appreciates all the well wishes and tip offs from good Samaritans.

Hoi added, "Because of them sharing the news of Lau missing, we could reach out to such a wide network of people who really helped to look for him over these few days."

"Words can never be enough to express how deeply grateful we are to all of them," she said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they received a call for help at Block 277A Bartley Walk at approximately 6 pm on Wednesday. They added, "SCDF conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital."