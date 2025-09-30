Singapore: 8 People Rushed to Hospital Following Tampines Bus Accident

Eight people on board a bus were rushed to hospital following an accident in Tampines on Monday, September 29.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident at 11.05 am.

It was thought that the bus skidded at the intersection of Tampines Central 8 and Tampines Concourse.

The SCDF said that the eight people, aged between 19 and 75, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The 44-year-old bus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, according to the police.

A bus with damage to its front bumper is seen at a stop next to a partially dislodged road divider in evening photos shared on the Facebook group SGRV Front Man.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told the media in a statement on Tuesday, September 30, that seven passengers were treated out patiently and that the company is still attempting to get in touch with the other passengers who were admitted to the hospital.

She added that the traveler can reach the transport operator at customercare@sbstransit.com.sg.

Wu said, as quoted by CNA, "We sincerely apologise to all affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused. In the meantime, we are assisting the police in their investigations."