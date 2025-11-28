Singapore: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies in Jurong Accident; Car Driver, 47, Arrested

A 78-year-old female pedestrian died on Thursday, November 27, following an accident involving a car in Singapore's Jurong.

The police said on Friday, November 28, that a 47-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death following the accident.

According to the police, they were informed about the accident in Jurong West Street 92 towards Jurong West Street 91 at 8.25 am on Thursday.

The injured woman was taken to National University Hospital, where she died later.

A woman was seen lying on the road in a yellow box with a shopping cart close by in now-removed photos that were shared on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on November 27. The yellow box also showed a red sedan traveling in the opposite direction of the road.

There were another car and a white van in the vicinity.

The police investigations are still going on.