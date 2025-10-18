Singapore: 74 Arrested, 2.5Kg of Cannabis Seized in Five-Day Islandwide Drug Bust

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 74 people in a five-day drug bust and seized over 2.5kg of cannabis, among other drugs.

CNB said in a statement on Friday, October 17, that the anti-drug blitz, which encompassed locations such Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Clementi, Punggol, Woodlands, and Yishun, took place from October 13 to October 17.

The drugs seized included 2,504g of cannabis, 158g of ketamine, 76g of heroin, 73g of Ice (methamphetamine), 12g of Ecstasy and 40 Erimin-5 tablets.

The authority also seized a number of vape-related products, including 42 e-vaporizer pods believed to contain etomidate.

According to the CNB, the heroin, ice, and cannabis that were recovered could sustain 436 abusers' addictions for a week, and the drugs are estimated to be worth over $68,000.

The mandatory death penalty might be applied to anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

A 26-year-old woman who was detained on October 15 for alleged drug trafficking offenses near Clementi Avenue 1 was one of the 74 people arrested. At the time of the arrest, she was with her daughter, who was 19 months old.

When CNB police searched the woman, they discovered two e-vaporizers that were thought to contain etomidate and seven e-vaporizer pods.

The agency also stated that plans had been put in place to guarantee her daughter's well-being.

A 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by CNB investigators for alleged drug trafficking offenses when they stopped a motorcycle at a junction on Yishun Avenue 1 on the evening of October 13.

In all, they discovered 40 Erimin-5 tablets, 2,369g of cannabis, 156g of ketamine, 11g of ice, 11g of ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia.

The investigations are still going on.