Singapore: 73-Year-Old Cabby Hospitalized Following Accident on Upper Serangoon Road

A pre-dawn crash involving two taxis along Upper Serangoon Road left a 73-year-old cabby injured and in hospital early on Friday, November 21.

Police said they received a call for assistance at around 3.05am after two taxis collided on the stretch heading towards Sengkang East Drive. The elderly driver was conscious when paramedics took him to Sengkang General Hospital. The other driver, a 53-year-old man, was unhurt and is currently assisting the authorities with investigations.

Shortly after the incident, two videos capturing the aftermath were posted on TikTok by user @shengyuearomatheapyco. One clip shows the driver of a red Trans-Cab taxi gripping the grab handle and struggling to move as someone urges him to remain still, assuring him that help is on the way. Both taxis had come to a stop on opposite sides of a road divider, with the blue ComfortDelGro cab flashing its hazard lights.

Skid marks were visible on the road leading up to where the Trans-Cab vehicle came to rest, while shattered components — believed to be car parts — were scattered across the divider.

In response to media queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said their driver and the passenger he was ferrying were not injured. The company added that it is cooperating fully with police investigations.

A Trans-Cab spokesperson confirmed that its driver had sustained injuries but said the passenger travelling with him escaped unharmed.

The police investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.