Singapore: 72-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Tipper Truck on SLE

A 72-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision with a tipper truck along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE) on Saturday, November 22.

The accident occurred near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit, and the authorities were alerted at around 8.55 am, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to media queries. An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the tipper truck, a 71-year-old man, is assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

Footage circulating on social media showed a blue police tent set up on the rightmost lane of the expressway, with two lanes closed to traffic. A police car and van were seen stationed at the site, and a motorcycle remained parked on the road near the cordoned-off area.

This incident is the latest in a worrying string of fatal motorcycle accidents on Singapore roads in recent months. It is the fifth fatal motorcyclist accident reported in just over two months.

On September 9, a 36-year-old rider died after a crash involving two motorcycles on the PIE. A month later, on October 3, a 38-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident along the AYE towards Tuas. Again, on October 9, another rider died in a collision with an SBS Transit bus on the PIE, and on November 10, a 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a car on the same expressway.

These cases come amid rising traffic fatality figures. In 2024, 139 people were killed in traffic accidents, the highest number in five years and an increase from 131 deaths in 2023, according to Traffic Police statistics.

The trend continued into 2025, with 78 fatal accidents recorded in the first half of the year, up from 70 during the same period in 2024.

Investigations into the latest accident case are still ongoing.