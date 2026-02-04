Singapore: 71-Year-Old Woman Fined for Repeat Offences of Feeding Pigeons After Prior Conviction

A 71-year-old Singaporean woman who continued feeding wild pigeons despite earlier fines and repeated warnings has been fined S$3,200 after pleading guilty to multiple offences under the Wildlife Act.

Sanmugamnathan Shamla admitted to four charges on Wednesday, February 4, with another five similar offences taken into consideration. The court heard that she had persisted in feeding pigeons on nine occasions over about six months, between July 2025 and January 2026, near her home in Toa Payoh.

Shamla had previously been fined S$1,200 in May last year for illegally feeding wild birds near her flat at Block 62B Lorong 4, Toa Payoh. She was also found to have disrupted a pigeon-trapping exercise conducted by the National Parks Board (NParks). At that time, she gave an undertaking to the court that she would not repeat the offence.

However, an NParks prosecutor told the court that Shamla resumed feeding pigeons within a month of her earlier conviction. Despite knowing that her actions were illegal, she was observed by NParks officers feeding pigeons with grain or bread on multiple occasions, including at night.

During the hearing, the prosecutor played four video clips recorded by NParks officers. The footage showed Shamla scattering feed on the ground while surrounded by flocks of pigeons. Other clips, taken from a distance, showed birds congregating around her. The prosecutor described the case as one that "clearly presents a pattern of recalcitrant behaviour".

She added that Shamla's repeated actions demonstrated a "persistent disregard for the law", noting that even after approaching her Member of Parliament during a meet-the-people session to express remorse, she was caught reoffending just three days later. This, the prosecutor argued, showed not genuine remorse but a "calculated willingness" to continue committing the offences.

While acknowledging Shamla's age, the prosecutor said that her repeated empty promises indicated that only a "meaningful financial penalty" would deter further offending. She sought fines of between S$800 and S$1,000 for each charge.

Shamla, who was unrepresented, asked the court to consider a lower total fine, saying she was unemployed and did not have medical insurance. She suggested that she could make up any shortfall through community service. Upon hearing the final fine of S$3,200, she told the court that she would pay the amount on the same day.

As a repeat offender who intentionally fed wildlife without approval, Shamla could have faced a fine of up to S$10,000 for each charge.