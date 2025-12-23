Singapore: 71-Year-Old Missing Man Found Dead at Pang Sua Park; Investigations Ongoing

A 74-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead, the police said on Tuesday, December 23.

The police had issued an appeal on Monday, December 22, seeking information on Chan Tuck Chew, who was last seen near Block 505 Jelapang Road at about 4 am on Sunday, December 21. His disappearance had raised concerns, particularly given his medical conditions.

A police spokesperson said that the officers found a 74-year-old man lying motionless in the vicinity of Pang Sua Park at about 11.40 am on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

AsiaOne reported that the deceased is named Chan.

Family members had earlier told media outlets that Chan suffered from dementia and Parkinson's disease. He was last seen wearing a grey-and-white checkered polo shirt.

According to his family, he had wandered off on previous occasions but was usually located within a short period.

"This time, it was already more than 30 hours," a family member was quoted as saying earlier by AsiaOne. "We were afraid he might pass out with no food or water."

In their earlier public appeal, the police urged anyone with information on Chan's whereabouts to come forward by calling their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submitting details online through the police website, assuring the public that all information would be kept confidential.

The police investigations are still ongoing.