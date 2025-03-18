Singapore: 70-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Bartley Road; Driver, 30, Arrested

A 70-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in an automobile-related collision near the intersection of Bartley Road East and Airport Road on Saturday, March 15.

The police told The Straits Times on Monday, March 17, that the elderly biker passed away from his wounds after being taken to the Changi General Hospital, however they did not specify the exact time of his death.

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman who was operating the car that struck the motorcyclist has been taken into custody for reckless driving that caused injuries.

The videos circulated on social media showed a man riding his motorcycle from the middle lane onto the rightmost lane at a junction, while the traffic lights are red.

The motorcycle is quickly approached by a white automobile, which crashed into it. The impact caused the man to fly onto the car's roof and fall a few meters away. His helmet was flung off his head.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.