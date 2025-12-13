Singapore: 7 Foreign Nationals Arrested in CNB Drug Busts at Three Migrant Worker Dormitories

Seven foreign nationals have been arrested for suspected drug-related offences following a series of coordinated anti-drug operations carried out at migrant worker dormitories across Singapore between December 8 and December 11.

The arrests were made during joint enforcement actions involving officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Health Sciences Authority, Singapore Customs and the Ministry of Manpower.

CNB said in a statement on Saturday, December 13, that the operations were part of sustained efforts to curb illegal activities, including drug offences and other crimes.

All seven suspects are Bangladeshi men aged between 20 and 40. The first arrest took place on the evening of December 8 at a migrant worker dormitory in Jurong West, where a 25-year-old man was taken into custody for suspected drug consumption offences.

On December 9, officers conducted another operation at a migrant worker dormitory in Seletar, leading to the arrest of two men.

A 23-year-old was arrested for suspected drug consumption, while a 29-year-old was taken in for suspected drug trafficking offences. A search of the latter and his living area resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of Ice, also known as methamphetamine, along with drug-related paraphernalia.

The remaining four arrests were made during a raid at a migrant worker dormitory in Choa Chu Kang on the evening of December 11. During the operation, officers seized a small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia from a 24-year-old suspect.

CNB said that investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested men are ongoing. The authorities reiterated their commitment to taking firm action against drug offences and maintaining law and order in Singapore.

Superintendent Lim Wee Beng, who is the deputy director of CNB's Enforcement Division, said, "CNB will take decisive action against drug activities, no matter where they occur – in our communities, workplaces or residential premises."

"We remain committed to protect the safety and well-being of all, including our migrant workers, and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to detect, disrupt and prevent drug-related threats."