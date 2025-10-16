Singapore: 69-Year-Old Van Driver Arrested After Pedestrian Dies in Bedok Accident

A 69-year-old male van driver was arrested on Wednesday, October 15, after a pedestrian died following a traffic accident in Singapore's Bedok.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force jointly said that they were informed about an accident involving a van and a pedestrian along Bedok North Street 3 towards Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 5.15 pm.

According to the authorities, a 62-year-old male pedestrian was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he later passed away.

The police said that the driver was arrested for careless driving. However, the investigations are still ongoing.

The incident's aftermath was captured in a video that was uploaded to Singapore Incident's Facebook page on Wednesday itself.

A red van and several police officers were also seen at the scene.