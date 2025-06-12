Singapore: 68-Year-Old Driver Arrested Following Woman's Death in Accident Near Kallang MRT Station

An 85-year-old female pedestrian died in an accident involving a Comfort taxi near Kallang MRT station on Tuesday, June 10.

The police arrested the 68-year-old male taxi driver for careless driving causing death following the accident on Wednesday, June 11.

The police said that they were informed about the accident in Lorong 1 Geylang towards Upper Boon Keng Road at 10.35 am on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force rushed the woman to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, however, she later succumbed to her injuries.

In a media reply, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said, "We are profoundly saddened by this accident and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time."

The transport operator added that it is "fully cooperating with the police in their ongoing investigations" and will provide "all necessary assistance".

The police investigations are still ongoing.