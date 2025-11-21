Singapore: 67-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to Cat Shelters at Bukit Batok Void Deck

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to cat dwellings at a void deck in Bukit Batok East Avenue.

According to the police, a fire at Block 263 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 was reported to them on Wednesday, November 19, at around 1:50 am. On Thursday, November 20, the police added that the man had been arrested for mischief by fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire was caused by combustible objects at the block's void deck.

The SCDF added that no injuries were reported after the fire was put out by members of the public using water.

A local resident who wished to remain anonymous told The Straits Times that fortunately, the cats in the area appear to be unharmed.

The police and SCDF investigations are still ongoing.