Singapore Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Snatch Theft of Handbag in Toa Payoh

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of participating in a snatch theft, according to a police statement released on Thursday, May 29.

The police said that they were informed about the incident in Toa Payoh Central around 8.20 pm on Wednesday, May 28. The man allegedly snatched a handbag from a 79-year-old woman.

The victim shouted for help as the man fled the scene.

The handbag included cash, a cell phone, and bank cards with a total value of more than S$1,000.

Officers identified the suspect through follow-up investigations, CCTV photos, and police cams, resulting in his arrest within five hours of the report being filed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is also believed to be involved in at least three other cases of theft.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Friday, May 30, with snatch theft. If convicted, the offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

The police asked individuals who witnessed such incidents to remain cool, take note of the perpetrator's physical appearance and distinguishing qualities, and contact them as soon as possible.