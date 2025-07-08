Singapore: 65-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Foot of Punggol HDB Block

A 65-year-old man was found dead on Sunday, July 6, at the foot of an HDB block in Punggol in a reported relationship dispute.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a call for assistance at Block 654C Punggol Drive at about 5.55 am.

The deceased, who was found motionless at the foot of the block, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defense Force paramedic.

However, the police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Shin Min Daily News was notified by a reader that there was a blue tent at the base of the block.

The tent was situated on a grass verge adjacent to the block, and two police officers were also spotted standing close to it.

No bloodstains were seen at the scene, despite the fact that some of the nearby trees' branches were broken.

A local resident informed the reporters that the deceased was a Chinese uncle, but they were unaware of any other information.