Singapore: 63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Collision with SBS Transit Bus in Havelock Road

A 63-year-old man has died following a collision with an SBS Transit bus along Havelock Road on Monday evening, February 16.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at about 7 pm. The incident occurred at 382 Havelock Road, the address of Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview.

According to the police, the pedestrian was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to Singapore General Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries. The bus driver, a 35-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

A video circulating on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed SCDF paramedics attending to a man lying on the road near the rear of SBS Transit Bus Service 123. In the footage, paramedics appeared to take turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as several bystanders looked on.

In response to media queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the company was "deeply saddened" by the pedestrian's death. She added that efforts are ongoing to contact the man's next of kin to offer assistance and support during this period.

The transport operator is cooperating with the authorities as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident continue.