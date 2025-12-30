Singapore: 61-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in AYE Crash; Police Search for Prime Mover Involved

Singapore police are looking for one of two prime movers involved in a fatal traffic accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday, December 29, which claimed the life of a 61-year-old motorcyclist.

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident together with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at about 5.45 pm. The collision occurred along the AYE towards Tuas, before the exit to Clementi Avenue 2. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Preliminary information indicates that two prime movers were involved in the incident. The police said they are currently searching for one of the vehicles as investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue.

The fatal accident comes amid a rise in serious road incidents involving motorcyclists.

According to the Traffic Police's mid-year report released in August, there were 78 fatal accidents between January and June this year, up from 70 in the same period in 2024. The number of deaths also increased from 72 to 79 over the same timeframe.

Motorcyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users. The report showed that accidents involving motorcyclists rose by 9.5% in the first half of 2025, reaching 2,088 cases compared with 1,907 in the corresponding period last year.

The police investigations into the AYE accident are still ongoing.