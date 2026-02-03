Singapore: 61-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Foot of HDB Block in Serangoon

A 61-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Serangoon on Tuesday, February 2, prompting police investigations.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 7.55 am at Block 231 Serangoon Avenue 3. Upon arrival, officers found the man lying motionless at the foot of the block. He was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

When AsiaOne arrived at the location around 8.30 am, a police cordon had been set up, stretching from an area beside one of the lift landings to the rear of the block. A blue police tent had been erected over the body, while a lone slipper was seen nearby. Blood stains were also visible in a drain close to the scene.

In response to queries, the police said that the preliminary investigations indicate that foul play is not suspected.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still being looked into.

The police investigations are still ongoing.