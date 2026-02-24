Singapore: 6 Vehicles Involved in Multi-Vehicle Collision on TPE; Cabby Assisting Investigations

A 59-year-old taxi driver is cooperating with authorities after his vehicle was involved in a six-vehicle collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday, February 23.

According to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to the accident at about 1.20 pm. The crash, which occurred on the TPE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway, involved two lorries, two cars and two taxis.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. SCDF personnel assessed one individual for minor injuries; however, the person declined transportation to hospital.

Traffic in the area was affected as a result of the accident. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued an advisory on social media platform X at around 1.15 pm, urging motorists to steer clear of the affected lanes to ease congestion and allow recovery operations to proceed.

Footage shared on TikTok by user chubbsantoshi on the same day showed a section of the expressway cordoned off with traffic cones. Traffic Police motorcycles, an ambulance and a vehicle from the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System were visible at the site.

Video clips also captured the extent of the damage. A lorry was seen lying on its side, with a taxi and a car positioned directly behind it. Debris was scattered across the roadway near the overturned vehicle. Another car was spotted in front of the lorry, while a second lorry had stopped near a chevron marking.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are still ongoing.