Singapore: 6 Motorists to be Charged for Speeding in Heavy Vehicles Without Speed Limiters

Six motorists aged between 30 and 50 will be charged in court on Tuesday, December 30, for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles that were not fitted with speed limiters.

The Traffic Police said that the offences were committed between August and October this year and involved vehicles exceeding their imposed speed limits.

In one case, a 30-year-old man was allegedly driving a bus along the Pan Island Expressway towards the East Coast Parkway at 79km/h on August 31, exceeding the vehicle's imposed limit of 60km/h.

On October 1, a 46-year-old man was said to have driven a bus along the Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Pan Island Expressway at 75km/h, also above the 60km/h limit.

Three of the cases involved cement mixers. On October 14, a 35-year-old man was allegedly driving a cement mixer along Bartley Road East at 57km/h, above the imposed speed limit of 40km/h.

On October 22, two separate incidents were recorded along Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road, where a 34-year-old and a 44-year-old man were found driving cement mixers at 64km/h and 54km/h respectively, both exceeding the 40km/h limit. Another case involved a 50-year-old man who was allegedly driving a tipper truck along Bartley Road East at 75km/h on October 18, above the imposed limit of 60km/h.

All six motorists will be charged under Section 63(4) read with Section 63(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961. The offence carries a maximum fine of S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, and may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

The Traffic Police stressed that they will not tolerate motorists who exceed prescribed speed limits, particularly drivers of heavy vehicles, which can cause significant damage and harm in accidents.

Under existing legislation, heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight exceeding 12,000kg must be fitted with working speed limiters. Vehicles found exceeding regulated speed limits will be required to undergo inspection to ensure that their speed limiters are functioning properly. Failure to produce a vehicle for inspection is an offence that carries penalties of up to a S$1,000 fine, three months' jail, or both.

The police also highlighted upcoming requirements for lorries weighing between 3,501kg and 12,000kg. From January 1, 2026, such vehicles will be required to install speed limiters to cap speeds at 60km/h, in line with statutory deadlines. As of December 26, 2025, 345 out of 2,485 lorries — about 13.9% — with a January 1 deadline had yet to install the devices.

The Traffic Police said enforcement against non-compliant lorry owners will be strict. Lorries that fail to meet the requirements will be barred from use and will not be able to renew their road tax. With only days remaining before the deadline, companies and vehicle owners were urged to arrange for speed limiter installation through authorised agents to avoid penalties.