Singapore: 6 Heavy-Vehicle Drivers Charged for Speeding; Offences Recorded Across Multiple Roads Between July and September

Six motorists, aged 32 to 63, was charged in court on Tuesday, November 25 for allegedly speeding while driving heavy vehicles that are required by law to be fitted with speed limiters. According to the Traffic Police, all six were detected travelling above the regulated limits for their respective vehicles.

The violations were recorded between July and September 2025. In the first incident, on July 13, a 38-year-old bus driver was caught travelling at 74km/h along the Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Pan Island Expressway, surpassing the 60km/h limit imposed on his vehicle.

Later that month, on July 28, a 57-year-old cement mixer driver was spotted driving at 53km/h on the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi Airport, exceeding the 40km/h speed limit. A similar offence occurred on August 30, when a 32-year-old cement mixer driver was detected travelling at 54km/h on Sheares Avenue in the direction of the East Coast Parkway.

Two more cases were recorded the following weekend. On August 31, a 35-year-old tipper truck driver exceeded his vehicle's 60km/h limit by travelling at 74km/h along Upper Changi Road East towards Simei Road. On September 1, a 63-year-old man driving a prime mover on Adam Road towards Farrer Road was found travelling at 65km/h, above the imposed 50km/h limit.

The final incident took place on September 5, when a 51-year-old cement mixer driver was caught driving at 55km/h along Sheares Avenue towards the East Coast Parkway, also breaching the 40km/h limit.

All six drivers will be charged under Section 63(4), read with Section 63(1), of the Road Traffic Act 1961. The offence carries a maximum fine of S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may face fines of up to S$2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. The drivers may also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

The Traffic Police noted that speeding continues to be a key contributor to serious accidents on Singapore roads. Motorists who exceed speed limits not only endanger themselves but also heighten the risk of severe injuries or fatalities to other road users. Drivers were reminded to obey speed regulations for their own safety and that of others.

Authorities also reiterated that heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight of more than 12,000 kg must be equipped with functioning speed limiters. Vehicles found exceeding their regulated limits may be required to undergo inspections to confirm that the devices are working properly. Failing to produce a vehicle for such inspections is an offence under Section 87(3) of the Road Traffic Act, which carries a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.