Singapore: 58-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Dies After Car Mounts on Footpath at Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre

A 58-year-old man died on Monday, February 16, following an accident near Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre.

The incident occurred at about 5.50 am at Block 375 Bukit Batok Street 31. According to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the car is believed to have skidded.

The driver, who was found unconscious, was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, where he later died.

Photographs shared on Facebook showed a grey Mercedes E-Class mounted on a pedestrian footpath, with its front bumper pressed against a wall. Debris could be seen scattered near the vehicle.

In a caption accompanying the images, a social media user wrote that he initially suspected drink driving but later heard that the driver had been unwell and had passed away.

However, the authorities did not comment on whether the man had suffered from a medical condition prior to the accident.

The police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.