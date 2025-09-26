Singapore: 57-Year-Old Mother Faces Charges After Allegedly Exposing Herself to Teen Son

A 57-year-old Singaporean woman was charged with one count of sexual harassment and one count of sexual exposure on Friday, September 26.

The woman allegedly lifted her sleeping gown and exposed herself to her 16-year-old son while she was in a home close to MacPherson Road. She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boy's identity.

On December 26, 2021, at around 1 am, the woman is accused of showing her son her genitalia. They were in the house when the woman allegedly harassed them again on January 18, 2022, at around 8 am.

According to reports, she had asked the boy: "Are you going to tell the police that I expose myself again? Then I will just expose myself."

The woman allegedly then made a motion indicating that she was about to lower her skirt.

Court records don't explain how her alleged offenses were discovered. On October 10, the case will be discussed in court once more.

The woman may face a maximum two-year jail sentence and a fine if found guilty of sexually exposing herself to her son.

If found guilty of harassment, the punishment carries a maximum jail sentence of six months and a maximum fine of S$5,000.