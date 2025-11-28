Singapore: 57-Year-Old Man Arrested Within 11 Hours for Bedok Snatch Theft

A 57-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, November 27, for his suspected role in a snatch theft case that occurred in Bedok in the early hours of the morning.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted at about 1.20 am to an incident along Bedok North Street 2, where a woman reported that an unknown man had forcefully taken her sling bag before fleeing. The victim sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division conducted ground enquiries and reviewed images from police cameras, which helped them identify the suspect. He was arrested within 11 hours of the report being lodged. The police said they recovered the stolen sling bag and S$137 in cash from him.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Thursday, November 28, with snatch theft. If convicted, he faces up to seven years' jail and may also be liable for caning.

In their statement, the police warned that they take a firm stance against such crimes and will act swiftly to track down offenders. Members of the public were reminded to stay composed during such incidents, note any distinguishing features of the perpetrator, and contact the police immediately.